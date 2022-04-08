$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

DAR opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.