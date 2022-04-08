$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 7,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

