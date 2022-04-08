$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 7,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.