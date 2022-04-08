$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

