-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.77). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,190 shares of company stock worth $2,402,059. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

