$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. WNS reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 209,305 shares during the period.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.57. 185,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,371. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

