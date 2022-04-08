$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 343,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,812. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.