$0.70 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CQP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 217,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,132. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

