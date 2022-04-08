$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.74. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

