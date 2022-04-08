-$0.58 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,235 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.