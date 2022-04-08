$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

