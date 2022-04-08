-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,836. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.