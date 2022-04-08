$0.46 EPS Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

MOV opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $840.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 106,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

