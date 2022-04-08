$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. Compass Diversified’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Compass Diversified by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

