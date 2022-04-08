-$0.30 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 19,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,364. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.