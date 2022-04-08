$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,048. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

