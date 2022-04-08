-$0.20 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 14,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

