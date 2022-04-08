-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IronNet.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other news, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,453,990 shares of company stock worth $5,459,542 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,572. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

