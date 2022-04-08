-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of INSE opened at $10.22 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

