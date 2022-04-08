$0.10 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,073. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $2,768,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

