-$0.09 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

SLNO stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

