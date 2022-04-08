$0.09 EPS Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 154,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

