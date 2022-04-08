$0.08 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 9,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

