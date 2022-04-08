-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:NG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,221. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

