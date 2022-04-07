Zymergen (ZY) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zymergen to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 97 737 1289 30 2.58

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 157.58%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.29 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 23.86

Zymergen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zymergen rivals beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

