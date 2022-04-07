ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CNET opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.49.
About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.