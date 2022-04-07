ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.49.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

