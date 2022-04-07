Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,483 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,942,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

