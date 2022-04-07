Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

