Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $44.93 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Target were worth $44,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 150,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.