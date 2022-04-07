Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $35.41 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.90. 21,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.19 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

