Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.35 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $190.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,755. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.20 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

