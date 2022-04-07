Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 26,505 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.