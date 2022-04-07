Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.98 and a 200-day moving average of $279.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

