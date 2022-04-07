ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.72

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.72 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.46). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 114,421 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The firm has a market cap of £105.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.61.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.