Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,054,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

