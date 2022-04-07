Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00293682 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.31 or 0.01647804 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003135 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,911,879,187 coins and its circulating supply is 12,620,412,034 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars.

