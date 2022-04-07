Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00384041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00087018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00096241 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004853 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

