Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0004

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $378,447.10 and $2,395.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,167,602,521 coins and its circulating supply is 974,485,063 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.