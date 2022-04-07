Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €84.00 ($92.31) target price from Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.67 ($98.53).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €47.06 ($51.71) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.79). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.72.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

