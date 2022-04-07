Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $588.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

