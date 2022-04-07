Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Buy

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

ISDR opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

