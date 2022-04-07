Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Hold

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
