Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

