Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Buy

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 70.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

