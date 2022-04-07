Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to “Hold”

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.84.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

