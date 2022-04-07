Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to “Buy”

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

