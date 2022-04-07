Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Sell

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Qin Zhou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

