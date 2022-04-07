Zacks Investment Research Lowers Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.21.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28). On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.