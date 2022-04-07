Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Strong Sell

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

