Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) to Strong Sell

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Midwest has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midwest will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midwest by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

