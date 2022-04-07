Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Sell

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

LIAN stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. LianBio has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

